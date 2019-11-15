South Africa

Woman shot dead in hijacking at intersection in Bramley

15 November 2019 - 13:32 By Iavan Pijoos
Five armed men hijacked the woman in London Road around 6am.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee via Twitter

A woman was shot dead during a hijacking in Bramley, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said five armed men hijacked the woman, who had stopped at an intersection about 6am.

“During the hijacking she was shot and died on the scene,” he said.

The hijackers pulled her out the vehicle and drove off. Johannesburg metro police department chief David Tembe said the vehicle was recovered at Boikhutso flats in Alexandra.

No arrests were made.

The woman worked in the finance department at a private emergency services company.

