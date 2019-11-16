South Africa

Suspect nabbed for possession of rhino horns in Limpopo

16 November 2019 - 10:44 By TimesLIVE
A 25-year-old man was arrested in Modimolle on Friday morning after being found in possession of two rhino horns.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Modimolle on Friday morning after being found in possession of two rhino horns, Limpopo police said.

The suspect was arrested during an intelligence-led joint operation dubbed “Loreal” and comprising members of the Modimolle Crime Intelligence Unit, Modimolle Crime Prevention and the Endangered Species Unit.

“The police acted on a tip-off from members of the community about a suspect carrying wild animal parts at a local filling station and immediately followed his movements.

“The suspect was approached, searched and that's when they discovered two rhino horns concealed in a plastic bag inside a bag pack. The horns are valued at about R210,000,” police said.

The suspect will appear in the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Monday,  facing a charge of possession of rhino horns.

