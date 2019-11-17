Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe 'vindicated' by banks in Botswana controversy

Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe said on Sunday that three SA banks had confirmed she was not a signatory on bank accounts allegedly set up for illicit money flows to effect regime change in Botswana.

Motsepe-Radebe was drawn into controversy by claims contained in an affidavit before the courts in the so called “Butterfly” case against her alleged co-conspirator, former directorate of intelligence and security services agent Welhemina Mphoeng Maswabi.

“It is quite apparent that all of these wild claims about me are part of what has already been exposed as a state-sponsored smear campaign that is being executed by the intelligence operatives of the government of Botswana,” Motsepe-Radebe said in a statement.

Nedbank, ABSA and Standard Bank had confirmed, she added, that she was not a signatory on bank accounts identified in the controversy.