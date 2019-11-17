South Africa

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe 'vindicated' by banks in Botswana controversy

17 November 2019 - 17:38 By TimesLIVE
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe has rejected allegations of political interference in Botswana.
Image: Facebook/Bridgette Motsepe Radebe

Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe said on Sunday that three SA banks had confirmed she was not a signatory on bank accounts allegedly set up for illicit money flows to effect regime change in Botswana.

Motsepe-Radebe was drawn into controversy by claims contained in an affidavit before the courts in the so called “Butterfly” case against her alleged co-conspirator, former directorate of intelligence and security services agent Welhemina Mphoeng Maswabi.

“It is quite apparent that all of these wild claims about me are part of what has already been exposed as a state-sponsored smear campaign that is being executed by the intelligence operatives of the government of Botswana,” Motsepe-Radebe said in a statement.

Nedbank, ABSA and Standard Bank had confirmed, she added, that she was not a signatory on bank accounts identified in the controversy.

“As spurious as the accusations are, I am naturally, concerned about the damage these claims have caused to my reputation. I am also fearful for my life now ... To date none of the accusations about me have been proven or tested in a court of law.”

Motsepe-Radebe called on authorities in Botswana to investigate the claims against her and to “probe the evident abuse of state resources against private individuals”.

“I am also calling on the SA authorities to investigate the veracity of these claims since I am alleged to have committed crimes from SA against a neighbouring country. As I have done with engaging the banks to expose the truth, I will continue fighting to clear my name. The defamation case against the Standard newspaper in Botswana will also commence soon,” she added.

