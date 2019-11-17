Department warns of 'fake news' about comprehensive sexuality education

Fake news about the comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) section of the life orientation curriculum was causing confusion and anxiety among parents, the department of basic education said on Sunday.

The department said it had noted “with concern” the impact of fake news and false reporting by some media organisations on the debate around CSE.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said in a statement the department wished to distance itself from a “series of images” circulating on social media.

“These images are not part of the books produced by the department. Members of the public have been contacting the department about videos with incorrect information that have also been distributed on social media,” said Mhlanga.

“These social media posts have misled the public and created unnecessary anxiety and anger especially among parents. Social media has been an integral part of the fake news campaign against the department regarding the issue of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education.”