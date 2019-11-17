Full-on aviation strike will cause 'huge damage' to economy: acting SAA CEO

SA Airways (SAA) acting CEO Zuks Ramasia said calls by unions for a secondary aviation strike would "create huge damage to the South African economy".

Addressing an urgent media briefing on Sunday evening, she also warned unions to "retract the untruthful and unfounded allegations that flying the national carrier is in any way unsafe.

"If they fail to do so, we will consider taking legal action. We would never put our long established reputation at risk," she said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said earlier on Sunday they were consulting workers at other airlines, security companies, airline catering companies and ground handling services for a secondary strike in aviation.

The unions met SAA management on Saturday in a bid to resolve an impasse in negotiations on wages and other issues but said the parties could not “find one another” and called for the strike to intensify.