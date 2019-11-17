Gqeberha — whose idea was it to rename Port Elizabeth?

Lamani, who submitted the name Gqeberha to the geographical names committee, said he had sent his nomination early in 2016, when Danny Jordaan was still mayor.

“Gqeberha — which is the isiXhosa name for Walmer Township — is one of the first and oldest Port Elizabeth townships.

“Initially Walmer was called Gqeberha but because the Walmer name became prominent as industrialisation grew, Gqeberha lost its popularity.”

Lamani said the proposed name paid homage to respected Port Elizabeth families.

“Peter Mkata, John Masiza, Makhaya Jack and the Majola surname are just a few of the families that originated in Gqeberha,” he said.

Lamani said he was motivated to submit his recommendation because the name Port Elizabeth had colonial origins.

Gqeberha is the Xhosa name for the Baakens River.

Khoi and San activist Martin, who proposed the new name for the airport, said the move would be a significant act of transformative justice.

Martin said one of the challenges faced by the Khoi and San people was that their history and language had not yet found full expression in SA’s heritage discourse and in its naming processes.

“More broadly, we face a societal challenge that the fragmented and divided past from which we emerged as a country still impacts on developing a sense of shared identity based on a shared history.

“Renaming the airport David Stuurman International Airport, after Stuurman, would undoubtedly promote a more inclusive and encompassing history upon which our sense of nationhood can be built.

“Additionally, it will provide many Khoi and San people with a role model and positive figure that gives meaning to their identity within a broader sense of SA nationhood,” Martin said.

Speaking on the economic benefits of the proposed name change, Martin said Stuurman was in a sense an international figure, and renaming the airport after him provided the province and country with the opportunity to develop routes that would promote cultural heritage.

Stuurman, who rebelled against the Dutch and British colonialists and served time on Robben Island, was banished to New South Wales, Australia, in 1823.

He died in exile in Sydney in 1830.