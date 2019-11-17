Rhino, calf and zebra electrocuted by collapsed power pylon in Tshwane

South Africa

A rhino, her calf and two zebra were electrocuted when the overhead power lines fell on Friday night.
A female rhino, her calf and two zebra were electrocuted when an Eskom electricity pylon collapsed at Tshwane’s Rietvlei Nature Reserve.

The dead animals were discovered during a routine patrol on Saturday by Tshwane Nature Conservation officials, said MMC for environment and agriculture management Dana Wannenburg.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
“It is unknown what caused the collapse of the wooden pylons, but one leg of the two-legged structure failed about 1.5m above ground level, causing the overhead electricity cables to come into contact with the animals who were below it at the time,” said Wannenburg.

“Eskom technicians are already on site to repair the pylon and secure the overhead cables.”

Nature conservation officials will work with Eskom to establish the cause of the collapse and check the soundness of other structures supporting the affected overhead line.

Wannenburg said they would also “determine which measures could be implemented to safeguard the reserve’s wildlife from further harm. This was a tragic accident.”

