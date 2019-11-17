Unions vow to ramp up pressure with 'secondary strike in aviation' over SAA

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) met with SAA management on Saturday in a bid to resolve an impasse in negotiations on wages and other issues.

But the parties could not “find one another” during the discussions, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in a statement on Sunday.

SAA reinstated flights to seven international destinations on Sunday as a crippling strike by staff continued.

While some international flights resumed, domestic flights were not operating as the strike entered its third day.

Thousands of SAA workers affiliated to Numsa and Sacca downed tools at 4am on Friday. Passengers were forced to seek alternative flights — many of which were fully booked in the scramble to get seats.

SAA reinstated some international flights on Sunday. Spokesperson Tlali Tlali said: “Whilst some employees are on strike and have elected to do so in exercising their rights, the airline has a duty to render services to its customers where it has employees who have elected to report for work.”

The seven destinations are New York, Sao Paulo, Hong Kong, Perth, London, Frankfurt, and Washington. Flights will depart from OR Tambo International Airport.