South Africa

'Arrests imminent' as Unisa probes another exam paper leak

18 November 2019 - 11:06 By Iavan Pijoos
Students were notified on Friday that Unisa exam papers had been leaked. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/dolgachov

The University of South Africa (Unisa) is launching a full investigation into how exam papers were leaked for a second time at the institution this year.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said a meeting was scheduled on Monday with parties involved in the investigation.

Ramotshela said further details around the incident would only be made available later in the day, and warned that arrests were imminent.

He said a notice was sent to students on Friday confirming that exam papers for the second semester had been leaked.

Earlier this year the university confirmed that question papers scheduled to be written during the May/June 2019 exam had been “compromised”.

Frustrated students took to social media at the weekend to express their concerns.

“Thanks to all the people who thought it was 'cool' to compromise exams. Now we must sit here and stress about which courses were compromised, hoping it’s not our modules. Ugh,” read one comment.

A second read: “Unisa must just push the exams to next semester.”

This is a developing story.

MORE

Students who leaked exam papers face up to five years' suspension: Unisa

Students found guilty of leaking exam papers from the University of South Africa (Unisa) could be suspended from the university for up to five years ...
News
5 months ago

Nehawu strikers stop Unisa staff from entering campuses

The nationwide strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) entered its third day on Thursday
News
3 weeks ago

