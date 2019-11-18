Chinese factory raided after 'human trafficking' tip-off: What you need to know

Police and the department of employment and labour raided a Chinese factory in Johannesburg, which allegedly subjected minors and illegal immigrants to hard labour.

Here are some details about the discovery:

'Human trafficking'

The department, SAPS and the Hawks acted on a tip-off about “human trafficking”. It led them to the factory, where children and illegal immigrants were allegedly used as cheap, forced labour.

'Children as young as 15'

The group of illegal immigrants, said to be from Malawi, were allegedly locked behind high steel gates at Beautiful City in Village Deep, Johannesburg.

According to the department, the company, which manufactures inner cotton for blankets, employed 150 illegal immigrants and only one person had documents.

The workers allegedly had limited movement and were expected to work seven days a week, earning R65 a day.

Inspectors also allegedly found minor children as young as 15.