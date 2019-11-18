South Africa

Cop sentenced to two life terms for killing ex-girlfriend and her partner

18 November 2019 - 20:51 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Ipid on Monday welcomed the sentencing of a former police officer who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her partner last year.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has welcomed the double life sentence handed down to a former police officer who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her partner in Johannesburg.

Hlanganani Nxumalo, a former sergeant at the VIP protection unit in KZN, was sentenced by the South Gauteng High Court in Palm Ridge on Monday.

The murders took place June 2018.

“Nxumalo drove from KwaZulu-Natal to Alexandra township, where he shot and killed his former 27-year-old girlfriend and her 28-year-old new boyfriend. After the accused committed these offences, he drove back to KwaZulu-Natal, where he was arrested. This incident led to Ipid to launch an intensive and professional investigation,” said Sontaga Seisa, acting national spokesperson for the police watchdog.

Nxumalo was dismissed from the police service. The 39-year-old was slapped with two life sentences and an additional five years for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Seisa said officers worked tirelessly to conduct an independent, fair and impartial investigation.

He said the sentence would serve as an example to officers who disregarded the law.

“This sentence is without doubt an important message ... to those police members that are not respecting the laws but instead take the law into their own hands,” he said.

