Cop sentenced to two life terms for killing ex-girlfriend and her partner

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has welcomed the double life sentence handed down to a former police officer who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her partner in Johannesburg.

Hlanganani Nxumalo, a former sergeant at the VIP protection unit in KZN, was sentenced by the South Gauteng High Court in Palm Ridge on Monday.

The murders took place June 2018.

“Nxumalo drove from KwaZulu-Natal to Alexandra township, where he shot and killed his former 27-year-old girlfriend and her 28-year-old new boyfriend. After the accused committed these offences, he drove back to KwaZulu-Natal, where he was arrested. This incident led to Ipid to launch an intensive and professional investigation,” said Sontaga Seisa, acting national spokesperson for the police watchdog.