IN QUOTES | 'We will lead the debate on dealing with poverty,' says the DA's John Steenhuisen

The year is ending on a high note for the DA's former chief whip, John Steenhuisen. He was elected as the party's interim leader on Sunday. Steenhuisen beat Gauteng member of the provincial legislature (MPL) Makashule Gana to the position.

Shortly after his election was announced, the party held a media briefing where Steenhuisen clarified the way forward.

Here's what he had to say:

I will serve all, regardless of race

“Yes, I happen to be a white South African, but I want people to judge me not on the colour of my skin, but rather on the quality of contribution that I can make to improving the lives of South Africans. You don't have to look or speak a certain way to speak out against injustice. We have a history of people in our party, like Helen Suzman, who didn't need to look like the people they were fighting for.”

The DA will save SA

“SA is in such a deep crisis. Ten million unemployed South Africans, the education system that is failing young people, very few opportunities for graduates who are leaving universities, SOEs that are about to explode the balance sheet of SA and widespread corruption. SA is a patient in deep crisis and people are becoming less concerned about the colour of the doctor who will perform the life-saving operation that gets SA from where it is to where it needs to be.”