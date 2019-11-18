South Africa

Jailed #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe 'has extreme mental health problems'

18 November 2019 - 13:23 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has been in Leeuwkop prison since December 2017 after being sentenced to an eight-year prison term, three of which were suspended, for public violence and malicious damage to property.i
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has been in Leeuwkop prison since December 2017 after being sentenced to an eight-year prison term, three of which were suspended, for public violence and malicious damage to property.i
Image: Vusumzi_Gqalane via Twitter

Kanya Cekeshe’s lawyer says the #FeesMustFall activist is suffering from “extreme” mental health problems and is not getting any help in prison.

Cekeshe has been in Leeuwkop prison in Johannesburg since December 2017 after being sentenced to an eight-year prison term, three of which were suspended, for public violence and malicious damage to property.

He had pleaded guilty to setting a police vehicle alight during a fees protest in 2016.

Last month, the Johannesburg magistrate’s court dismissed Cekeshe’s application for leave to appeal against his conviction. His counsel indicated they would appeal the decision in the high court.

His lawyer, Wikus Steyl, confirmed to TimesLIVE on Monday that Cekeshe had been admitted to hospital.

“Kanya is back in prison and was discharged from hospital. He is suffering from extreme mental health problems and is not getting the necessary medical treatment in prison.

"We are in the process of arranging a private psychiatrist and psychologist to urgently consult him,” Steyl said.

However, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo dismissed Steyl’s claim that Cekeshe was not receiving treatment behind bars.

“The inmate is receiving medical attention. Where conditions are severe, we then employ the services of external specialists or outside hospitals.

“It cannot be true that he is not receiving attention from the department of correctional services. We are legally obliged to look after inmates in a safe and humane environment, and respond to their special needs,” Nxumalo said, adding that he could not disclose the nature of Cekeshe’s medical condition.

“The inmate must be given the best possible treatment,” he said.

MORE

Hear from friend who visits #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe in prison

Convicted #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe is not a violent person, said a fellow activist and friend
News
3 weeks ago

Justice minister's 'own goal': he can't help #FeesMustFall activist get a pardon - experts

A request for presidential pardon should come from convicted #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe, not from the justice minister, law experts say.
News
1 month ago

Student activist Mcebo Dlamini's trial delayed again as he writes exams

Student activist and "fees must fall" leader Mcebo Dlamini's trial has been delayed because he is writing exams.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa
  3. IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene' South Africa
  4. Six suspects arrested for death of woman in Bramley hijacking South Africa
  5. Head-on crash kills nine, endangered species unit called to scene South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X