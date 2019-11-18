Man appears in court for murder of ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana
The Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Monday welcomed the arrest of a suspect linked to the murder of ANC Youth League member Lethabo Nkoana.
Nkoana, 25, was shot dead during a scuffle that erupted during a political gathering at Temba Stadium in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on November 9.
Witnesses told Sowetan that Nkoana was hit by a bullet apparently meant for his friend. Another league member was shot and hospitalised.
According to the committee, a man was arrested on Friday and appeared briefly before the Temba magistrate’s court on Monday.
He was charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition and attempted murder.
The case was postponed until next Monday for a bail application.
The portfolio committee applauded law enforcement officers who handled the case for their speedy response in tracing the suspect.
"The committee is of the view that violent crimes of such nature should be prioritised and dealt with swiftly to send a strong message that no life will be lost through violence without dire consequences," said chairperson Mapiti Matsena.
"Such effectiveness by law enforcement officers is critical in order to bring hope and restore public confidence in our police."
Matsena said the committee hoped the arrest of the suspect would bring closure to the Nkoana family.