Mzansi sends Cyril Ramaphosa birthday wishes: 'Your leadership is appreciated'

Birthday messages continue to pour in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who turned 67 on Sunday.

Mzansi has been flooding social media with their blessings and well wishes for the president, including members of the ruling party and some politicians.

In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Ramaphosa remained an inspiration to citizens and members of the party for his commitment to the “liberation struggle and the rebuilding of our nation”.

“As president of the Republic, he has contributed enormously towards restoring the integrity, credibility, and legitimacy of our state institutions.

“A unifying leader, President Ramaphosa and his collective continue to serve as a glue that holds the organisation together,” said Mabe.