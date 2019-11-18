Mzansi sends Cyril Ramaphosa birthday wishes: 'Your leadership is appreciated'
Birthday messages continue to pour in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who turned 67 on Sunday.
Mzansi has been flooding social media with their blessings and well wishes for the president, including members of the ruling party and some politicians.
In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Ramaphosa remained an inspiration to citizens and members of the party for his commitment to the “liberation struggle and the rebuilding of our nation”.
“As president of the Republic, he has contributed enormously towards restoring the integrity, credibility, and legitimacy of our state institutions.
“A unifying leader, President Ramaphosa and his collective continue to serve as a glue that holds the organisation together,” said Mabe.
[STATEMENT] The ANC extends its best wishes to its President and the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cde @CyrilRamaphosa , on his 67th birthday.— #Khawuleza #BeTheRenewal (@MYANC) November 17, 2019
#HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayPresidentRamaphosa #Khawuleza #BeTheRenewal #BuildingTheSouthAfricaWeWant pic.twitter.com/yRjtZlDaYG
Taking to Twitter, transport minister Fikile Mbalula jokingly said he now gets why his request to skip November and jump right into December was ignored when he sent Ramaphosa his wishes.
“Can we kindly have an extension for December so it ends on December 61?” Mbalula asked.
Mr President, since my plea to skip November for December right away was not accepted because November has your birthday.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 17, 2019
Can we kindly have an extension for December so it ends on December 61 ?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/jLe7YWORPo
Here are some of the wishes from South Africans.
Happy birthday to the only Commander-in-Chief of the national Armed Forces, President of the Republic and the largest & oldest liberation movement in Africa, the African National Congress. My Boss. Also My Father. His Excellency, President Cyril Matamela Tam-Tam™️ Ramaphosa. ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/PBah5NLc6r— ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) November 17, 2019
Happy birthday Mr. President. I hope you finally got over the fact the that I turned down that cabinet position. 😄 pic.twitter.com/s2EqNkw4YP— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) November 17, 2019
#COSATU wishes the African National Congress President a Happy birthday. The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is turning 67 pic.twitter.com/NgxKqbsORJ— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) November 17, 2019
Happy birthday to both President Cyril Ramaphosa and my son G’zinn Saul he is turning four today. Enjoy your day... pic.twitter.com/oSONkvyGf8— Dr. Zamani Saul (@zsaul1) November 17, 2019
Best wishes President Ramaphosa on your 67th birthday. Your leadership is appreciated— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 17, 2019
The Foundation would like to wish Pres Ramaphosa happy 67th birthday. Having worked with Madiba during the difficult negotiations&the years of violence in the early 90s we remain optimistic that the dream of a prosperous&peaceful South Africa remains a possibility. To many more! pic.twitter.com/pUKOTdqdH1— NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) November 17, 2019
Happy belated birthday our president Matamela Ramaphosa. https://t.co/LfuUAUtjOy— Let's build SA together (@MogaleMaeko) November 18, 2019
President had a birthday today.— Maricaquarsingh (@Maricaquarsingh) November 17, 2019
God bless him and guide him as also shared and toasted to 🍾 at lunch with our successful brothers and sisters from Africa.
Leaders are chosen before they actually are.
🎂🎉 President Cyril Ramaphosa Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to President Cyril Ramaphosa, he is such a breath of fresh Air. The country was on the verge of collapsing and with him at the helm we are certainly on a growth trajectory.— Nkosinathi Nkosi (@Nathi77Nkosi) November 17, 2019