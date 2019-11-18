South Africa

Numsa strike under way at Areyeng bus service in Tshwane

18 November 2019 - 12:27 By Dan Meyer
Numsa will coordinate a strike by workers at Tshwane Rapid Transit. File photo.
Numsa will coordinate a strike by workers at Tshwane Rapid Transit. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), whose members are on strike at SAA, have downed tools at Tshwane Rapid Transit, known as Areyeng bus service.  

The union is demanding that 64 fixed-term contractors and other workers on non-permanent contracts get the same benefits as permanent staff, with permanent employment the ultimate goal. 

"There is no justification for the fact that they are earning far below the average wage, compared to permanent staff whose wages are determined by the main agreement of the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council," said the union's regional secretary, Jerry Moruleng. 

He said that because of an agreement negotiated by "another union", the contractors' wages were determined at the employer's discretion. 

"Fixed-term contractors earn approximately R7,500 a month while permanent staff earn R11,000. This is blatantly unfair and this is why our members are on strike," he said. 

The union also wants travel allowances for workers and an increase in the current allowance after a five-year stagnation. It wants all workers to be registered with a provident fund.  

He said commuters could expect disruptions to their daily transit. 

"We want to apologise in advance to the community of Tshwane for the impact of the strike," Moruleng said.

MORE

Full-on aviation strike will cause 'huge damage' to economy: acting SAA CEO

SA Airways (SAA) acting chief executive officer Zuks Ramasia said calls by unions for a secondary aviation strike would "create huge damage to the ...
News
20 hours ago

SAA reinstates some international flights, unions to give update on talks

SA Airways (SAA) reinstated flights to seven international destinations on Sunday as a crippling wage strike by staff continued.
News
1 day ago

Unions vow to ramp up pressure with 'secondary strike in aviation' over SAA

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) met with SAA management on Saturday in a bid to resolve an ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa
  3. IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene' South Africa
  4. Six suspects arrested for death of woman in Bramley hijacking South Africa
  5. Head-on crash kills nine, endangered species unit called to scene South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X