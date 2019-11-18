Numsa strike under way at Areyeng bus service in Tshwane

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), whose members are on strike at SAA, have downed tools at Tshwane Rapid Transit, known as Areyeng bus service.

The union is demanding that 64 fixed-term contractors and other workers on non-permanent contracts get the same benefits as permanent staff, with permanent employment the ultimate goal.

"There is no justification for the fact that they are earning far below the average wage, compared to permanent staff whose wages are determined by the main agreement of the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council," said the union's regional secretary, Jerry Moruleng.

He said that because of an agreement negotiated by "another union", the contractors' wages were determined at the employer's discretion.

"Fixed-term contractors earn approximately R7,500 a month while permanent staff earn R11,000. This is blatantly unfair and this is why our members are on strike," he said.

The union also wants travel allowances for workers and an increase in the current allowance after a five-year stagnation. It wants all workers to be registered with a provident fund.

He said commuters could expect disruptions to their daily transit.

"We want to apologise in advance to the community of Tshwane for the impact of the strike," Moruleng said.