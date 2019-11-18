Police shut down 'drug lab' on West Rand

Two suspects were arrested for manufacturing illicit drugs and possession of drugs

Gauteng police shut down a “drug laboratory” on a farm in Fochville, on the West Rand, at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said members of the K9 unit discovered containers filled with chemicals in a garage at Deellkraal Farm.

One suspect was arrested on Saturday, but a second evaded arrest, being nabbed later in Carletonville.

The pair were charged with manufacturing illicit drugs and possession of drugs.

Police also recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspects will appear in the Carletonville magistrate’s court on Monday.