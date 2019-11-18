South Africa

Recovering gunshot victim shot dead while being treated in hospital

18 November 2019 - 07:02 By Naledi Shange
The patient was shot, a second time, during a scuffle in the hospital corridor.
Image: 123RF/Dario Lo Presti

A man being treated for gunshot wounds was fatally shot when his alleged attacker returned to finish the job at Witbank Hospital in Mpumalanga.

The 34-year-old victim, who survived a shooting earlier in the week, was brazenly killed in the hospital's corridors on Saturday.

“Reports indicate that the victim was admitted to hospital on November 13 at about 9.53pm with gunshot wounds in his upper body,” said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

While he was recuperating in a ward with other patients, the person who allegedly shot him walked in.

“It is believed that the victim recognised the man and immediately a scuffle ensued between them, to a point where they reached the corridors of the ward. The suspect allegedly drew a pistol and shot the victim several times, then left the hospital,” said Hlathi.

Two weeks ago, at All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape, a suspect barged into the casualty ward and allegedly stabbed a patient to death in the early hours of Sunday morning, while doctors were attending to him.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said: “While they were treating the patient for a stab wound in the chest, a knife-wielding man barged in and said he wanted to finish the patient off, reported HeraldLIVE.

“There were 10 guards deployed to various points of the hospital, but the man forced his way through security in casualty by waving a knife about.

“The doctor and nurses ran for their lives, and the security guards could not prevent the man from stabbing the patient to death,” said Kupelo.

