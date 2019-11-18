South Africa

Search continues for DUT student missing for a week

18 November 2019 - 16:02 By Orrin Singh
DUT student Nontando Mbatha was last seen on November 11 on James Henderson Crescent in Durban.
Image: SAPS

Police have appealed for help to find a 19-year-old Durban University of Technology (DUT) student who has been missing since last Monday.

Nontando Mbatha, who lived at a student residence in Glenwood, Durban, was last seen on November 11 at 5pm.

"She was last seen on James Henderson Crescent by a friend," said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

"She was wearing blue jeans, a purple bodysuit and a Redbat denim jacket with white stripes.

"She is a student at DUT Steve Biko campus."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Capt Wanda White on 031 319 5100 or 084 282 4065, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

On Friday, DUT launch an appeal on social media.

DUT Statement on Missing Student: Please help us find Ms Nontando Mbatha The department of Student Housing and...

Posted by Durban University of Technology on Friday, November 15, 2019

