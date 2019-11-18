Six awaiting-trial prisoners escape from Limpopo police holding cells

A manhunt has been launched for six awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells in Limpopo at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they escaped during daily routine activities at Tinmyn police cells on Saturday.

The six men are aged between 21 and 27.

They were identified by police as:

Christopher Langa, age 22, facing a charge of residential burglary committed around Tinmyn.

Tshurai Fabiano, 22, facing a charge of general theft committed around Naboomspruit.

Mahlatsi Lucky Setumula, 21, facing two counts of rape committed around Tinmyn.

Awanda Goandepi, 21, facing a charge of rape committed around Tinmyn.

Victor Dube, 31, facing a charge of pointing a firearm and assault with the intent to cause grievously bodily harm committed around Tinmyn, and contravention of the Illegal Immigration Act.

Simbarashe Ngwenzi, 27, facing a charge of contravention of the Illegal Immigration Act.

On Sunday last week, four “dangerous” prisoners escaped from the Hoedspruit police holding cells. They are still on the run.

On November 3 2019 four dangerous awaiting trial prisoners managed to escape from Hoedspruit police holding cells and are yet to be recaptured. The search for these criminals is still continuing.