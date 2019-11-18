South Africa

Strike-hit SAA to resume flights to destinations in Africa

18 November 2019 - 13:12 By Dan Meyer
SAA is reintroducing some flights as the strike continues. File photo.
SAA is reintroducing some flights as the strike continues. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala

SAA said on Monday that international flights had resumed and passengers would be able to fly to six destinations from Tuesday.

The airline had to cancel domestic and regional flights from last Friday after thousands of workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) went on strike.  

“We are pleased that SAA is now able to increase services and to offer our customers more flights on the African continent, and that all our international flights are back on schedule. It is also important to assure SAA customers that our operations are safe and that the airline will never compromise on this core responsibility,” said Philip Saunders, the airline's chief commercial officer.

Flights to Accra, Lagos, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek and Harare are set to resume on Tuesday.

The airline thanked staff who decided to work despite receiving threats.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said customers traveling to destinations in Africa would have their initial flights rebooked and would be contacted. He advised passengers not to travel to their departure airport unless they had a rebooked itinerary. 

Travelers on international flights will be able to depart as booked. 

"Customers seeking a refund or wishing to rebook their travel on a future SAA service have until November 30 2019 to finalise their arrangements," he said. 

MORE

Full-on aviation strike will cause 'huge damage' to economy: acting SAA CEO

SA Airways (SAA) acting chief executive officer Zuks Ramasia said calls by unions for a secondary aviation strike would "create huge damage to the ...
News
20 hours ago

Mayday as SAA strike bites

Acting chair warns unions stoppage will push airline over the brink of bankruptcy
Business
1 day ago

Unions vow to ramp up pressure with 'secondary strike in aviation' over SAA

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) met with SAA management on Saturday in a bid to resolve an ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa
  3. IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene' South Africa
  4. Six suspects arrested for death of woman in Bramley hijacking South Africa
  5. Head-on crash kills nine, endangered species unit called to scene South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X