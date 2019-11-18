South Africa

Thieves steal church pulpit and rare 120-year-old religious artefacts

18 November 2019 - 13:00 By Aron Hyman
Pastor de Vries Bock, dean of the Lutheran Church in the Western Cape.
Pastor de Vries Bock, dean of the Lutheran Church in the Western Cape.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Lutheran Church is pleading for the return of rare religious artefacts stolen in Cape Town.

In a week, thieves stole the church pulpit, a “beautifully engraved” brass baptism bowl and the brass communion set from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Belgravia, Athlone. 

Pastor De Vries Bock, dean of the Lutheran Church in the Western Cape, said some of the items were 120 years old. They were worth about R200,000.

“We noticed that the first items were missing last Sunday, and when I opened the church on Wednesday morning, the other items were also gone,” he told TimesLIVE.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba attacked in refugee chaos at church in Cape Town

Foreign nationals who have taken refuge at the Central Methodist Mission church, Cape Town have this morning attacked faith leaders who were ...
News
3 days ago

The church had recently provided a safe haven for people, including 85 children, displaced after a shack fire gutted homes in an informal settlement.

“It is not only a setback to heritage and religious traditions of the church, but disheartening knowing that the church, just in the past weeks, opened its doors to the displaced people of the Vlei and was instrumental in mobilising much needed aid and support for over 800 people,” said the church in a statement.

“The church also used its premises to provide emergency relief to the community.”

Bock said there were no signs of forced entry and described the incident as a “walk-in”. 

“These people came specifically for these items. The sound system and the speakers are out in the open, but they didn't steal these,” he said.

The church is offering a R1,500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the items. Bock can be contacted on 073 303 1009.

MORE

Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport

Two suspects have been arrested after spoiling what was supposed to be a momentous occasion welcoming home the Springboks at Johannesburg's OR Tambo ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Phone snatched in brazen theft - but creative cops soon catch the thieves

A cunning scheme by a thieving gang had Cape Town residents despairing for an unknown victim who was caught on camera helplessly attempting to ...
News
1 month ago

Copper thieves hit Durban church for the fourth time, causing R2m damage

A historic Durban church is investigating the possibility of introducing security after it was hit by copper thieves for the fourth time in five ...
News
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa
  3. IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene' South Africa
  4. Six suspects arrested for death of woman in Bramley hijacking South Africa
  5. Head-on crash kills nine, endangered species unit called to scene South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Lower courts failing in their duty to the vulnerable Opinion & Analysis
  2. Killer who asked sangoma to help him evade arrest gets 15 years for murder South Africa
  3. Greenmarket Square traders ask government to address refugee situation South Africa
  4. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba attacked in refugee chaos at church in Cape Town South Africa
X