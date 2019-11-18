Thieves steal church pulpit and rare 120-year-old religious artefacts

The Lutheran Church is pleading for the return of rare religious artefacts stolen in Cape Town.

In a week, thieves stole the church pulpit, a “beautifully engraved” brass baptism bowl and the brass communion set from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Belgravia, Athlone.

Pastor De Vries Bock, dean of the Lutheran Church in the Western Cape, said some of the items were 120 years old. They were worth about R200,000.

“We noticed that the first items were missing last Sunday, and when I opened the church on Wednesday morning, the other items were also gone,” he told TimesLIVE.