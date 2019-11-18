Weekend operation nets more than 900 suspects in Gauteng

Police arrested more than 900 suspects in Gauteng at the weekend for crimes such as dealing in drugs and being in possession of stolen vehicles.

Spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said officers in Pretoria acted swiftly after receiving information about a truck transporting drugs. It was spotted on Nico Smith Drive and 12 packs of CAT were confiscated.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of and dealing in drugs.

In a separate operation in Johannesburg, a 33-year-old man was arrested at a complex in Winchester Hills for being in possession of drugs. He is expected to appear in the Booysens magistrate’s court on Monday.

More than 400 suspects were expected to appear in various courts across Tshwane.

During road blocks, several fines were issued, and stolen vehicles, illegal firearms and other suspected stolen property were recovered.

Meanwhile, in Ekurhuleni, 452 suspects were arrested for various crimes.

Peters said one of them was arrested in Springs after a high-speed chase during which he allegedly pointed a firearm at officers.

In Sedibeng, 110 suspects were arrested for crimes including attempted murder, murder, attempted house break-ins and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Six shebeens were shut down in Pretoria and Douglasdale.

“These arrests and confiscations are meant to serve as a warning to criminals that police will, over this festive season, flood the streets of Gauteng,” said Peters.