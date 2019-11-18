South Africa

Women pilots shade men in awkward exchange

18 November 2019 - 09:43 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The men referred to the pilots as 'cabin crew'.
Image: Twitter/RooiValkie

Trying to shoot your shot can be a minefield at the best of times, but this incident proves just how awkward things can be.

An exchange between two women pilots and a group of men at a restaurant has gone viral after one of the women tweeted about their outing.

The woman, identified as Rooi Valkie, said the men  allegedly tried to shoot their shot at them, but things got awkward when they “belittled” their occupations.

The guys called them “cabin crew” after the women made it clear they “fly aeroplanes”.

According to Valkie, the men apologised with a bottle of champagne. 

“We weren't trying to 'brag', we do fly aeroplanes for a living,” she added.

The tweet has garnered more than 17,000 likes.

Fans were amused by the exchange and flooded social media with memes and messages.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

