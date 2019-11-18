Women pilots shade men in awkward exchange

Trying to shoot your shot can be a minefield at the best of times, but this incident proves just how awkward things can be.

An exchange between two women pilots and a group of men at a restaurant has gone viral after one of the women tweeted about their outing.

The woman, identified as Rooi Valkie, said the men allegedly tried to shoot their shot at them, but things got awkward when they “belittled” their occupations.

The guys called them “cabin crew” after the women made it clear they “fly aeroplanes”.