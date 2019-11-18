Women pilots shade men in awkward exchange
Trying to shoot your shot can be a minefield at the best of times, but this incident proves just how awkward things can be.
An exchange between two women pilots and a group of men at a restaurant has gone viral after one of the women tweeted about their outing.
The woman, identified as Rooi Valkie, said the men allegedly tried to shoot their shot at them, but things got awkward when they “belittled” their occupations.
The guys called them “cabin crew” after the women made it clear they “fly aeroplanes”.
Men interrupting us at dinner last night: "What do you ladies do for a living?"— Queen (@RooiValkie) November 15, 2019
Us: "We fly aeroplanes"
Men: "Oh so you're cabin crew?"
Us: uhm... we said we fly aeroplanes! #WomenInAviation #MamaWeMadeIt pic.twitter.com/2ekTbrtQ1M
According to Valkie, the men apologised with a bottle of champagne.
“We weren't trying to 'brag', we do fly aeroplanes for a living,” she added.
The tweet has garnered more than 17,000 likes.
Fans were amused by the exchange and flooded social media with memes and messages.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions: