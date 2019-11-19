South Africa

Balaclava-clad gang shoots tyres, bombs cash van near Krugersdorp

19 November 2019 - 08:02 By Iavan Pijoos
A gang of about 15 men allegedly ambushed and bombed a cash-in-transit van on the R114.
A gang of about 15 men allegedly ambushed and bombed a cash-in-transit van on the R114.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee via Twitter

An armed gang of about 15 men allegedly ambushed and bombed a cash-in-transit van on the R114 near Krugersdorp on Monday night.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the cash van was travelling from Fourways in Johannesburg towards Krugersdorp when it was tailed by a white Ford Ranger bakkie.

The suspects in the bakkie allegedly opened fire on the van, attempting to force it off the road, but the security guards returned fire.

Muridili said a second white Ford Ranger bakkie and a silver BMW X5 joined the chase and fired shots at the cash van’s rear tyres, bringing it to a halt.

The security guards were forced out of the vehicle. “The crew was disarmed and instructed to go and lie down with the driver in the veld. A suspect with a balaclava placed explosives in the rear of the armoured vehicle and detonated it.”

They loaded money into the X5 and one of the bakkies, and escaped.

Muridili said the second bakkie was set alight about 1km from the scene.

The driver of the cash van sustained an injury to his right hand. A Fiat Uno was also hit by bullets during the shoot-out.  

MORE

Police nab 11 alleged cash-in-transit robbers near Cape Town

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has commended law enforcement agencies for the arrest of 11 alleged cash-in-transit robbers.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Bystanders loot cash van after brazen heist in Marabastad

Bystanders looted a cash van following a brazen heist in Marabastad, Tshwane on Thursday evening, police said.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m South Africa
  2. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  3. Head-on crash kills nine, endangered species unit called to scene South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa
  5. IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene' South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X