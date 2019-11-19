Bigger classes on the cards as Gauteng has to find places for 14,000 pupils

As thousands of grade 1 and grade 8 pupils remained unplaced in Gauteng schools for next year, the department of education said it was working with "high pressure zone" schools to increase their classroom capacity to accommodate more pupils.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was also looking at the possibility of placing mobile classrooms in overpopulated areas.

“It is important to note that the department has identified some schools in affected areas which will be helped with the provision of mobile classrooms. We will also partner with independent schools to accommodate excess learners from our public schools accordingly, in consultation with respective parents,” said Mabona on Monday.

The department said it had placed 267,611 pupils, which accounted for 63% of the applications.

“The remaining 14,617 are still to receive placement offers and must be placed by the November 30 2019 deadline,” he said.