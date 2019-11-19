South Africa

Call for 'essential services' declaration in aviation industry to prevent strikes

19 November 2019 - 13:23 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Declaring some aviation services 'essential' would prevent employees from striking.
Declaring some aviation services 'essential' would prevent employees from striking.
Image: 123RF/pat138241

Certain aviation industry services should be declared “essential”, which prohibits employees from striking. 

That is the view of DA MP Dr Michael Cardo, who wrote to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration's (CCMA's) essential services committee recommending the change.

“Employees engaged in essential services are prohibited from exercising their constitutional right to strike,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cardo explained that section 213 of the Labour Relations Act defined an “essential service” as one which, if interrupted, would endanger the life, personal safety or health of the whole or any part of the population.

Cardo suggested that pilots and technical ground and air staff, responsible for passengers’ health and safety, be regarded as performing an essential service.

“Given the strict security provisions at airports, and the fact that many of the functions rendered by aviation logistics companies require specialised employees, it is difficult to find replacement labour in the event of a strike. This underscores the case for designating these services as essential in the aviation sector.”

The call came after a claim by the National Union of Metal Workers of SA (Numsa) at the weekend that it may not be safe to fly on the airline during a weekend strike.

Cardo described this as “bullying brinkmanship” by the union.

Workers affiliated to Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association are demanding an 8% salary increase, which the cash-strapped airline says it can't afford.

MORE

Strike-hit SAA to resume flights to destinations in Africa

South African Airways (SAA) have resumed all it's international flights and will begin flying passengers to six African destinations from Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Full-on aviation strike will cause 'huge damage' to economy: acting SAA CEO

SA Airways (SAA) acting chief executive officer Zuks Ramasia said calls by unions for a secondary aviation strike would "create huge damage to the ...
News
1 day ago

Parliament slams Numsa's 'reckless' SAA comments, asks for strike to end

Parliament has slammed utterances made by striking unions against national carrier South African Airways (SAA) and called for an end to the ongoing ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m South Africa
  2. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  3. Head-on crash kills nine, endangered species unit called to scene South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa
  5. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa

Latest Videos

Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
X