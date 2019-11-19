Criminals trash Park Station, breaking equipment and looting shops

Johannesburg Park Station came under attack by a "group of criminals" on Tuesday, just ahead of the afternoon peak hour commute.

"According to security personnel stationed there, a number of criminals forcibly entered the station, attacking and looting some of the shops, breaking glass access gates, ticket sales counter windows and cars," said Nana Zenani, spokesperson for the Passenger Rail Agency South Africa (Prasa).

"More alarming, however, was the stoning of one of the train sets, resulting in a broken windshield," she said.

Police were on scene and Zenani said the situation was back to normal and there were no delays to services.

Prasa group CEO Nkosinathi Sishi said security at the station would be beefed up along with a police presence. "Prasa will not allow itself to be harassed by criminals. We have the necessary security personnel to ensure such an incident does not repeat itself."

Zenani said they did not believe the incident was related to labour or union matters.

"On the surface it seems as though it was criminal, and with malicious intent. We have a good relationship with our unions and the wouldn't do something like this," said Zenani.