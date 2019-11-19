Father and son jailed for 'brutal' 2015 murder of North West goat farmer

A man and his son will spend two decades behind bars after being found guilty of murdering a goat farmer in the North West almost four years ago.

The pair was sentenced in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

“Schalk Myburgh, 52, was sentenced to 22 years' imprisonment for murder, of which five years were suspended on condition that he is not found guilty of any offence which has an element of violence,” said Col Adele Myburgh.

"Schalk Myburgh Jnr, 29, was also sentenced to 22 years in jail for murder, of which three years was suspended.”

The pair were convicted of killing Rickson Mavula on December 29 2015.