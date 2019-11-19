South Africa

Father and son jailed for 'brutal' 2015 murder of North West goat farmer

19 November 2019 - 15:48 By Naledi Shange and Dan Meyer
A father and son who killed a farmer were on Tuesday given hefty jail terms in the Pretoria high court.
A man and his son will spend two decades behind bars after being found guilty of murdering a goat farmer in the North West almost four years ago.

The pair was sentenced in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

“Schalk Myburgh, 52, was sentenced to 22 years' imprisonment for murder, of which five years were suspended on condition that he is not found guilty of any offence which has an element of violence,” said Col Adele Myburgh.

"Schalk Myburgh Jnr, 29, was also sentenced to 22 years in jail for murder, of which three years was suspended.”

The pair were convicted of killing Rickson Mavula on December 29 2015.

Murder accused hunt for money to pay their defence lawyers

A farmer and his son who are accused of beating a neighbour to death‚ and driving over his body‚ are now finding out just one of the many potential ...
News
2 years ago

“Mavula was brutally murdered," said Adele Myburgh.

“It was revealed during court proceedings that about 8pm on the said day, Mavula, accompanied by his three children, drove his vehicle to look for one of his goats, which was trapped in the dam alongside Havana Road in Sandrift, Brits.

"The Mavulas were busy rescuing their goat when two males approached them and blocked the way by parking their vehicle in front of the family's car.” 

The father and son accused Mavula of stock theft and beat him severely in front of his children.

“It was during the assault that Mavula fell down on the ground. One of the accused, Schalk Myburgh Jnr, got in the vehicle and drove over Mavula. The accused left Mavula motionless and went to the nearby farm, where they related the story to the owner.”

The next day, the two went to the Brits police station, where they alleged they had been attacked by a group of around 10 people.

“A preliminary investigation was conducted and revealed that the allegations were false. Consequently the two were arrested on Sunday January 10 2016 through the evidence provided by Mavula's 15-year-old son, who also witnessed the gruesome ordeal.”

Judge scolds lawyers‚ telling them to maintain decorum

Emotions ran high in the Pretoria High Court on Monday during the murder trial of a farmer and his son‚ with the judge compelled to remind officers ...
News
2 years ago

Coligny 'sunflower killers' granted bail ahead of Supreme Court appeal

The two men from Coligny in the North West who were convicted of the April 2017 murder of teenager Matlhomola Mosweu were on Friday granted bail ...
News
3 days ago

Lengthy jail term for murderer who terrorised farming communities

Jeffrey Thompson was sentenced to two life terms, 58 years and six months imprisonment on Wednesday
News
1 week ago

