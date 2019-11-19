South Africa

Grade 12 girl kills herself after losing her new cellphone

19 November 2019 - 16:49 By Naledi Shange
Two Gauteng matric pupils have committed suicide, one allegedly because she lost her new cellphone and was frightened to tell her parents about the loss. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Just days before matric pupils were due to wrap up their final exams, the Gauteng education department on Tuesday reported it had lost two pupils to suicide.

Both were in matric.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s office said the children were from Phahama Secondary and Hoërskool Bekker, and both had killed themselves last week.

“The first incident happened on Thursday,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona. “It is alleged that a 17-year-old grade 12 girl pupil from Phahama Secondary School hanged herself at home.

"It is believed she lost her new cellphone and was too scared to tell her parents, hence took her own life,” Mabona said.

The second pupil died on Sunday.

“A 19-year-old grade 12 Hoërskool Bekker pupil allegedly shot himself at home with his father’s firearm,” Mabona said. “He left a note which will form part of the police investigation.”

Counselling has been offered to pupils at the schools.

Lesufi said he was disheartened by the incidents. It was unfortunate and regrettable that pupils took their own lives in this manner, he said.

