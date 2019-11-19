South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor dies in 'freak accident' when gun goes off in court

19 November 2019 - 09:41 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A prominent senior state advocate died after an exhibit was accidentally discharged in the Ixopo regional court on Monday.
A prominent senior state advocate died after an exhibit was accidentally discharged in the Ixopo regional court on Monday.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A prominent senior state advocate died after a gun, displayed in court as an exhibit, was accidentally discharged in the Ixopo regional court on Monday. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke described the incident as a “freak accident”.

“The loaded exhibit fell and hit her in the knee. She had a medical condition whereby her blood did not clot, so she bled to death,” she said.

Makeke said she was awaiting more details before she could provide further information. 

She said she would release the advocate's identity, which is known to TimesLIVE, later in the day.

By Tuesday morning, numerous condolences had been posted on the woman's Facebook page.

“I am totally shocked, words can't express how devastated I am,” one friend wrote. 

Another said the prosecutor's death was “unnecessary.”

This is a developing story. 

