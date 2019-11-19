New Eskom CEO is the right man for the challenging position: Busa

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) believes newly appointed Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is the right man to turn things around at the embattled electricity provider.

The business organisation said his appointment was important to stabilise Eskom's management, operations and finances.

De Ruyter was appointed on Monday after the CEO position had been vacant since July. The embattled power utility has been beset by financial woes.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said De Ruyter accepted the top job at a lower salary than the post usually commands.

Gordhan said the appointment was in line with the recruitment process at Eskom.

“His willingness to accept the position in these trying times, and under difficult conditions, speaks to his commitment to the country," said Busa CEO Cas Coovadia.