Patients fend for themselves as fearful nurses flee after hospital shooting

Mpumalanga health department spokesperson Dumisani Malamule confirmed the hospital was operating on a skeleton staff.

He said arrangements had been made with other hospitals, including Middelburg, to take high-priority cases.

“The MEC will be at the hospital this afternoon, meeting the premier and labour unions to discuss safety concerns,” said Malamule.

A nurse who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity said it was sad patients had to feel the effect of their protest action.

“Sadly, if we don’t go to extremes, no one hears us,” she said.

There has been strict access control at the hospital since the shooting.

However, visitor Sontoyi Nyembezi managed to get inside and address patients on camera, exposing the conditions they faced.