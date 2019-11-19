South Africa

Popcru CEO implicated in murder plot to spend the night behind bars

19 November 2019 - 15:52 By Naledi Shange
Popcru CEO Zwelinkosi Reuben Mdletshe is due to spend the night behind bars.
Popcru CEO Zwelinkosi Reuben Mdletshe is due to spend the night behind bars.
Image: Supplied

Police union boss Zwelinkosi Reuben Mdletshe and his co-accused, Robert Sherriff, are set to spend the night behind bars, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

The two earlier appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court, where their case was postponed to November 20, said Capt Dineo Sekgotedi.

“Mdletshe, 55, and Sherriff, 50, briefly appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate's court today [Tuesday] after they were arrested by members of the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit and Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit. [They are] facing charges of conspiracy to kidnap and murder senior Popcru officials.

“Their case is postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application. The suspects will be joining their co-accused, Neo Letele, 34, who was arrested last week," Sekgotedi said.

The two men were arrested on Tuesday after days on a police "wanted list". Letele was allegedly the middleman in a plot to kill Popcru members.

Popcru CEO arrested in connection with 'kidnap and murder' plot

After days on a wanted list, police union boss Zwelinkosi Reuben Mdletshe has been arrested
News
7 hours ago

Sekgotedi said the two men had handed themselves over in the presence of their lawyers.

Mdletshe and Sherriff were linked to an alleged plot to kidnap and murder prominent union officials. This was allegedly in a bid to cover up links to corruption, the Hawks said last week.

Explaining the context of the case, Brig Hangwani Muluadzi said their probe into the two men started in September.

“It was revealed there was apparent misappropriation of funds that was carried out through Popcru Investment Group of Companies (PIGC). These substantial transactions were allegedly embezzled since 2016,” he said.

The alleged murder plot was unravelled when a man, said to have been hired to carry out the killings, was arrested.

“A Lesotho national, Neo Letele, was arrested in Kempton Park on November 6. Letele is apparently the middleman who was instructed to source the assassin, who was to be paid R1m to execute the hit. This was in an attempt to silence those who wanted the two suspects to account for the funds,” said Mulaudzi.

Letele has appeared in court twice and returns to court on Wednesday, when he will appear beside his co-accused.

SowetanLIVE reported on Monday that more than R100m which was meant to benefit members of the police and other public safety workers had disappeared from PIGC, the investment arm of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru). 

MORE

Popcru vows to block return of former KZN prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele

Prisons and police union Popcru will approach the courts to seek an interdict if a problematic former prisons boss in KwaZulu-Natal is reinstated.
News
2 days ago

#CrimeStats | Crime nation: What the stats reveal about us

A total of 21,022 people were murdered in South Africa between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year, while 52,420 were victims of sexual offences.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m South Africa
  2. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  3. Head-on crash kills nine, endangered species unit called to scene South Africa
  4. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Two people found dead on Durban's Suncoast Beach
Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
X