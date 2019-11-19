Popcru CEO implicated in murder plot to spend the night behind bars

Police union boss Zwelinkosi Reuben Mdletshe and his co-accused, Robert Sherriff, are set to spend the night behind bars, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

The two earlier appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court, where their case was postponed to November 20, said Capt Dineo Sekgotedi.

“Mdletshe, 55, and Sherriff, 50, briefly appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate's court today [Tuesday] after they were arrested by members of the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit and Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit. [They are] facing charges of conspiracy to kidnap and murder senior Popcru officials.

“Their case is postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application. The suspects will be joining their co-accused, Neo Letele, 34, who was arrested last week," Sekgotedi said.

The two men were arrested on Tuesday after days on a police "wanted list". Letele was allegedly the middleman in a plot to kill Popcru members.