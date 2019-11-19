Trio plotted 'hit' on police captain to 'pocket insurance payout'

A failed hit on a Port Elizabeth policewoman has been linked to an alleged plot by a relative and two others to cash in on an insurance policy.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted murder three weeks ago of Capt Muriel Mapuma, 51, of the Swartkops police station. They appeared in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday, reports HeraldLIVE.

Mapuma was walking in Cwili Street, Motherwell, about 50m from her home, at 6.15pm on October 28 when two men walked up to her and, without saying a word, fired twice at her, hitting her in the head and arm.

She survived..

One of her relatives, Nombuyiselo Ndyamvo, 36, and married couple Nolufefe Melani, 37, and Songezo Melani, 39, were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged murder plot.

They will remain in custody until their next court appearance on November 25.

It is alleged the suspects hatched the plan to have Mapuma killed and contacted hitmen to carry out the shooting.

An insurance payout would then allegedly have been split between those involved in the murder.

“The two women were arrested in Motherwell, while the man was tracked down to a house in the Veeplaas area,” said police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge. “All three have been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

“More arrests are expected soon.”

He declined to elaborate on the alleged motive..

He would also not reveal where Mapuma was, because of safety concerns, or provide details of the insurance policy.