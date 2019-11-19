WATCH | CCTV cameras capture pavement ambush of cash guard in Joburg
19 November 2019 - 08:01
Three suspects were arrested after overpowering a security guard with a cash trolley on the pavement outside a shop in Braamfontein.
Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said armed men robbed the guard at the weekend.
Cross-pavement #CITRobbery Braamfontein. WATCH pic.twitter.com/95uYmZZ7jO— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 16, 2019
Minnaar said CCTV footage revealed the identify of the getaway vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux bakkie, which was traced to Hillbrow.
“Officers intercepted it and three suspects were arrested. The [bakkie] was taken to Hillbrow police station, where the suspects were detained.
“The other vehicle, a blue BMW, managed to escape from the scene.”
Minnaar said no firearms or money were recovered.