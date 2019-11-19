South Africa

WATCH | CCTV cameras capture pavement ambush of cash guard in Joburg

19 November 2019 - 08:01 By Iavan Pijoos
Three suspects were arrested after their getaway vehicle was intercepted by police.
Three suspects were arrested after their getaway vehicle was intercepted by police.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Three suspects were arrested after overpowering a security guard with a cash trolley on the pavement outside a shop in Braamfontein.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said armed men robbed the guard at the weekend.

Minnaar said CCTV footage revealed the identify of the getaway vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux bakkie, which was traced to Hillbrow.

“Officers intercepted it and three suspects were arrested. The [bakkie] was taken to Hillbrow police station, where the suspects were detained. 

“The other vehicle, a blue BMW, managed to escape from the scene.”

Minnaar said no firearms or money were recovered.  

MORE

Police nab 11 alleged cash-in-transit robbers near Cape Town

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has commended law enforcement agencies for the arrest of 11 alleged cash-in-transit robbers.
News
1 week ago

Three killed as cash-in-transit suspects in taxi open fire on police

A shootout between police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers travelling in a taxi left three people dead and eight arrested outside Cape Town.
News
1 week ago

'Crash victim' with broken legs bust in hospital as police station escapee

An awaiting-trial prisoner jumped off the roof of a police station in Limpopo and persuaded officers that he had been injured by a speeding car ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m South Africa
  2. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  3. Head-on crash kills nine, endangered species unit called to scene South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa
  5. IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene' South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X