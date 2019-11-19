Witbank hospital shooting was bound to happen, says doctor

“I have always said that one day a doctor or nurses will be killed there."

This is the chilling comment from a doctor at the Witbank General Hospital, where a patient was shot dead on Saturday.

The doctor, who is one of the few still tending to patients at the troubled hospital, where nurses citing safety concerns have downed tools, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that he did not blame his colleagues for their fears.

“I have always said that one day a doctor or nurse will be killed there. There are lapses in the security and I have said that if they are not serious about security, one of the staff will die,” said the doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He was speaking after a patient, who was admitted on Wednesday with gunshot wounds, was set upon by a gun-wielding man in the hospital corridors on Saturday. It was believed the same man who had shot him earlier in the week had returned to finish the job.