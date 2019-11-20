South Africa

17 judges - and still no end to advocates' squabble over tea and sundries

20 November 2019 - 07:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
In a bar brawl with a difference, a group of advocates of the Cape Bar has been squabbling over unpaid floor dues. So far 17 judges - including of the constitutional court - have applied their minds but have not been able to come to a satisfactory conclusion in the matter. Stock photo
In a bar brawl with a difference, a group of advocates of the Cape Bar has been squabbling over unpaid floor dues. So far 17 judges - including of the constitutional court - have applied their minds but have not been able to come to a satisfactory conclusion in the matter. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/Wavebreak Media Ltd

It’s a bar fight with a difference.

A quibble over the cost of tea and sundries for Group 10, a group of Cape Town advocates, prompted advocate Fairuz Seria to leave the group, raising the spectre of a lack of transformation on her way out.

The wrangle was heading for the high court in Cape Town when Seria was scheduled to butt heads with the Cape Bar, which represents advocates, on Monday.

Seria wants to clear her name and highlight the bar’s alleged lack of transformation in the wrangle. The council earlier found Seria, who has acted as a magistrate, guilty of unprofessional conduct for not paying her floor dues and suspended her for six months.

“The relief requested in my court paper is simple: reverse the decision you took. It was wrong and unprocedural,” Seria says.

The judiciary is the only arm of the state still relatively unsullied. Let it do its job

Ronald Lamola is part of a pack of young guns — assertive, self-confident, even aggressive — primed to take over the leadership of the ANC, if not ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Seria said her woes started after she queried an increase in floor dues - used to pay for beverages, services and staff salaries, among other things – from R2,500 to R3,000 a month, by members of Group 10 in 2015. She said she could not afford the increase and voted against it, resigning from the group in January 2016. But she kept her chambers on the same floor as Group 10, near the courts.

Six months after she resigned, Group 10 complained to the Bar Council that her conduct was unbecoming of an advocate, saying she had failed to pay her floor dues since December 2015.

“Without telling me, Group 10 cut my services,” said Seria. “I have been sitting there without a landline, I have no choice but to walk around with my mobile internet. I had to borrow money to buy myself a coffee machine.”

Her predicament flies in the face the Cape Bar’s transformation goals, says Seria.

“Many black advocates have left the bar,” she said. “I want to put the truth out there. If a black person has to pay a certain amount of dues but he is not being briefed by white firms, how does he at the end of the day continue with his practice?"

Seria challenged her suspension in the high court, but it ruled that she should exhaust all internal remedies before approaching the courts.

She challenged the court's decision all the way to the Constitutional Court, but that court upheld the high court’s ruling. This week, Seria said she had returned to the high court because the Cape Bar had refused to deal with the matter.

Eight candidates to be interviewed for deputy public protector post

Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee will conduct the interviews in November
Politics
3 weeks ago

“The bar made a decision that I am guilty — not of conduct unbecoming but of unprofessional conduct, something completely different. Six months is already gone but this is still on my record. They must expunge it because it impedes on my rights - if I want to sit on the bench, I can’t.”

Cape Bar Council chairman Andrew Breitenbach SC said the bar was defending the lawsuit. 

Breitenbach said the bar’s constitution stated that members who do not pay their dues are expelled. He denied that the litigation was a result of the bar having fallen short of its transformation goals.

“On the contrary, the failure of one member to pay floor dues may result in other historically disadvantaged junior members needing to absorb those costs and/or the staff, who are mainly women of colour, not being paid their salaries,” he said.

He said the bar was confronted by the legacy of apartheid, which was evident in the briefing patterns.

“Many attorneys remain unwilling or resistant to brief black and female advocates, thereby inhibiting their chances of establishing and sustaining successful legal practices,” he said.

Quota blow to black woman advocate challenged by bar in equality court

The appointment of a black man  instead of a black woman to the new legal profession body, the Legal Practice Council (LPC), has pitted the Cape Bar ...
News
1 month ago

Breitenbach said white males who had joined the Cape bar between 2017 and 14 November 2019 made up only 7.58%, while the figure for black women joining was 42.9% in the same period.

The matter was set down for Monday but, Seria said, it became apparent only on Wednesday “that one of the two judges seized with the partly heard matter” was not available until December 2.

The parties are awaiting a new date for the matter to be heard.

“I simply believe justice delayed is justice denied,” Seria said. “In total, my matter has to date been allocated to and removed from seven judges of the Cape high court. If I include the SCA and Constitutional Court judges, my matter has come before at least 17 judges. Yet it is nowhere near finality.

"I will not be silenced, nor will I be deterred. This matter will not be rubbished nor disappear,” Seria said.

MORE

New magistrate appointments increase female representation

Of the 207 new magistrates who have been appointed by justice minister Ronald Lamola, with effect from February 1 next year, 105 are women
News
2 weeks ago

Mzwanele Manyi hits back at Helen Zille’s Springbok 'quota' comments

'Many more Siya's (sic) and Mapimpi's (sic) are sprawling in the villages and townships deprived of opportunities'
Politics
1 week ago

Estate agency board in new scandal

The Estate Agency Affairs Board, already limping after a string of failed CEOs and allegations of mismanagement, is now squaring off against a board ...
News
2 weeks ago

My Brilliant Career: Lingerie and pamperingpets: it’s got to be pawfect

Sarah Swainson is the owner and founder of lingerie business Sarah Elizabeth and pet products company Pawfect
Business
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m South Africa
  2. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  3. New Eskom boss took pay cut to take the job: Gordhan South Africa
  4. Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Why are you so insolent, you piece of sh**?' KZN nurse suspended for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Two people found dead on Durban's Suncoast Beach
Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
X