17 judges - and still no end to advocates' squabble over tea and sundries

Seria said her woes started after she queried an increase in floor dues - used to pay for beverages, services and staff salaries, among other things – from R2,500 to R3,000 a month, by members of Group 10 in 2015. She said she could not afford the increase and voted against it, resigning from the group in January 2016. But she kept her chambers on the same floor as Group 10, near the courts.

Six months after she resigned, Group 10 complained to the Bar Council that her conduct was unbecoming of an advocate, saying she had failed to pay her floor dues since December 2015.

“Without telling me, Group 10 cut my services,” said Seria. “I have been sitting there without a landline, I have no choice but to walk around with my mobile internet. I had to borrow money to buy myself a coffee machine.”

Her predicament flies in the face the Cape Bar’s transformation goals, says Seria.

“Many black advocates have left the bar,” she said. “I want to put the truth out there. If a black person has to pay a certain amount of dues but he is not being briefed by white firms, how does he at the end of the day continue with his practice?"

Seria challenged her suspension in the high court, but it ruled that she should exhaust all internal remedies before approaching the courts.

She challenged the court's decision all the way to the Constitutional Court, but that court upheld the high court’s ruling. This week, Seria said she had returned to the high court because the Cape Bar had refused to deal with the matter.