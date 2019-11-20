AfriForum steps up campaign to oust 'disdainful, polarising' Panyaza Lesufi

AfriForum says it will launch a campaign to put pressure on Gauteng premier David Makhura to dismiss provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The minority rights organisation was responding to a statement by the provincial education department on Tuesday on what measures would be taken to ensure the remaining 14,617 prospective grade 1 and grade 8 pupils are placed in schools.

The department said it was working with “high pressure zone” schools to increase their classroom capacity to accommodate more pupils.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was also looking into the possibility of using mobile classrooms in overpopulated areas.

The department said it was initiating a process of merging single-medium schools with low pupil enrolments with English-medium schools in high pressure zones.

“In addition, the department will introduce English and Afrikaans as the languages of teaching and learning in the under-subscribed township schools.”