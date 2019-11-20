Air Chefs to join SAA strike: 'We're coming after Acsa ... no planes will move'

A secondary strike that could have an impact on catering is on the cards, as talks between unions and SAA remained deadlocked on Wednesday.

Addressing striking workers on Wednesday, National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said Air Chefs, a subsidiary of SAA, had served the airline with a secondary strike notice.

“As of Tuesday, we served them with a notice of intent to embark on a secondary strike as Air Chefs and let me tell you what impact that is going to have. It will not only affect SAA comrades, but it will affect a lot of airlines,” said Hlubi–Majola.

“Comair has a strike certificate. We are coming after Acsa (Airports Company SA). If Acsa shuts down, none of the planes are moving,” she said.

Comair last week said it had contingency plans in place to mitigate any effect the SAA strike may have on its flight schedules.

Numsa said there would be “no retreat, there will be no surrender” regarding the strike.