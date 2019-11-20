Bhisho sends rescue team to stabilise failing Nelson Mandela Bay

The Eastern Cape government will send an acting city manager and CFO to Nelson Mandela Bay to help stabilise the city, the provincial cabinet has decided.

A multidisciplinary task team will also be sent to support the officials seconded by the provincial cabinet, reports HeraldLIVE.

Political parties in the metro, including coalition partners, accused Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani of unilaterally appointing legal services official Nobuntu Mpongwana as acting municipal manager.

The metro has had at least seven acting city managers during Bobani’s term in office, which began in September 2018.

On November 7, co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha issued the metro with a Section (139) (1)(A) notice, giving it 90 days to fill the city’s critical vacancies, failing which he would institute Section (139) (1)(B) and send an administrator to run the city.