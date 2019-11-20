Dealing with depression can help SA teens avoid contracting HIV

Jennifer Ahern, professor of epidemiology at UC Berkeley and senior author of the study, said the link between HIV and depression has always been there, but it was unclear whether depression led to HIV or if HIV led to depression.

“Probably it goes both ways, but we were able to show that, at least in this population, the arrow certainly goes one way, which is depression leads to HIV,” she said.

In conducting the study, the team collected data from 2,533 girls between the ages of 13 and 21 living in rural Mpumalanga. Each teen was screened for symptoms of depression at the beginning of the study and then tested for HIV annually for six years.

Over 18% of the adolescents had depression at the beginning of the study. This is nearly twice the national average of SA.

“Of those with depression, nearly 11% subsequently contracted HIV, while only 6.5% of those without depression eventually became infected," the study found.

The study looked at teen’s social lives and behaviour that could explain the relationship between depression and HIV.

It found that many teenage girls who experienced symptoms of depression either did not have close relationships with their parents or had been physically abused by their partners. The two factors appeared to be the major contributing factors to contracting HIV.