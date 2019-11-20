South Africa

Detectives hunt for men who 'robbed and shot dead' taxi driver

20 November 2019 - 08:37 By TimesLIVE
When the girlfriend returned without money there was a struggle and the driver was shot dead.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Police are hunting for two suspects involved in the murder and robbery of a taxi driver in Port Elizabeth.

Lusidiso Cakwebe, 30, and his girlfriend were allegedly attacked in the taxi after picking up a passenger in Missionvale Road on Monday afternoon.

“As they were driving, one of the male’s at the back produced a firearm and informed the others that they are being robbed. Cash from the back-seated male passenger was taken. One suspect was seated as a front passenger,” police said.

“The suspects demanded cash from Cakwebe. The victim’s girlfriend proposed they withdraw cash at Kenako mall, but the suspects opted to go to a Caltex garage in Bethelsdorp Road.

“The vehicle stopped in Bethelsdorp Road opposite the garage and the girlfriend went into garage and returned with no money. Cakwebe grappled with the suspect with the firearm and two shots went off.”

The attackers tried to drive off in the taxi, but abandoned the vehicle when it stalled and fled on foot.

Cakwebe sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his thigh.

