Female teacher arrested for raping Bloemfontein primary school pupil

A 28-year-old female teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a boy at a primary school in Bloemfontein, police said.

Brig Motantsi Makhele said the teacher was arrested on Tuesday. The alleged rape happened in Brandwag on Friday last week.

Makhele said the student teacher was involved in the aftercare programme at the school.

A rape case had been opened at Parkweg police station and would be investigated by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

The woman is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday.