South Africa

From job cuts to trade unions standing firm: Five must-read stories on embattled SAA

20 November 2019 - 06:51 By Cebelihle Bhengu
SAA employees continue to strike over wage increases.
SAA employees continue to strike over wage increases.
Image: SAA

It isn't 100% back to business for SA Airways (SAA). Its employees continue to protest against possible job cuts and are demanding an 8% salary increase. On Tuesday, the strike entered its fifth day and while the company's management announced the return to work of some of its employees, others continue with the stay away.

Here are five must-read stories on the embattled national carrier

Numsa, Sacca: “We will ground the airline”

Trade unions the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) announced on November 13 that they would ground SAA flights, to oppose possible job cuts. This followed an announcement by SAA that about 1,000 employees could be affected by a restructuring process. 

Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi lamented the unfair treatment endured by union members, saying they were denied salary hikes despite getting paid less than pilots. Nsibanyoni-Mugambi also blamed management for the chaos and attributed the state of the company to corruption.

'We are grounding that airline on Friday': Numsa says strike is only solution to SAA impasse

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the SA Cabin Crew Association are adamant that a looming retrenchment plan by SAA is an act of ...
News
6 days ago

SAA, Satawu court battle

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) threatened to take the airline to the labour court to oppose the looming retrenchments and force it to comply with section 189 of the labour relations act. The section stipulates that trade unions and employees must be consulted should an employer consider job cuts. Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela said SAA had not consulted with the union and was, therefore, in breach of the act.

Satawu to go to court to stop SAA retrenchments

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) is heading to the labour court to interdict SAA from retrenching almost 1,000 employees.
News
5 days ago

SAA acting CEO: “Strike will damage the economy”

SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia cautioned employees and trade unions against the strike, saying it would have a detrimental effect on the country's economy. This followed failure by the company and trade unions to reach an agreement, which saw the employees resort to a strike. Ramasia also warned trade unions against spreading “falsehood” that SAA flights were unsafe.

Full-on aviation strike will cause 'huge damage' to economy: acting SAA CEO

SA Airways (SAA) acting chief executive officer Zuks Ramasia said calls by unions for a secondary aviation strike would "create huge damage to the ...
News
2 days ago

Pravin Gordhan, unions seek solution 

As the strike entered day five, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was set to meet the unions to discuss the issue of wage increases. Numsa's general secretary Irvin Jim and Sacca deputy president Christopher Shabangu confirmed that both parties sought to “find the solution to ending the strike”. 

Pravin Gordhan to meet unions in bid to resolve SAA impasse

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is set to meet unions representing striking SAA employees on Tuesday in an effort to resolve the stalemate ...
Politics
17 hours ago

“SAA on the road to recovery”: SAA acting CEO 

By Tuesday, the airline had resumed flights to Accra in Ghana, Maputo in Mozambique and Lagos in Nigeria, among other regions. Ramasia said this meant the company was on the “road to recovery”. He also announced that more employees had returned to work and that the company would be heading to the labour court to force the unions not to make any more demands. The airline offered employees a 5.9% increase.

“We are going to approach the labour court to interdict demands which were not part of the initial dispute, because they are not procedural or compliant with the picketing rules.”

SAA heads to labour court as 'more strikers return to work'

SAA acting chief executive Zuks Ramasia says the airline will approach the labour court to interdict Numsa and Sacca from making further demands.
News
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m South Africa
  2. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  3. New Eskom boss took pay cut to take the job: Gordhan South Africa
  4. Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Why are you so insolent, you piece of sh**?' KZN nurse suspended for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Two people found dead on Durban's Suncoast Beach
Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
X