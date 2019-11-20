From job cuts to trade unions standing firm: Five must-read stories on embattled SAA

It isn't 100% back to business for SA Airways (SAA). Its employees continue to protest against possible job cuts and are demanding an 8% salary increase. On Tuesday, the strike entered its fifth day and while the company's management announced the return to work of some of its employees, others continue with the stay away.

Here are five must-read stories on the embattled national carrier

Numsa, Sacca: “We will ground the airline”

Trade unions the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) announced on November 13 that they would ground SAA flights, to oppose possible job cuts. This followed an announcement by SAA that about 1,000 employees could be affected by a restructuring process.

Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi lamented the unfair treatment endured by union members, saying they were denied salary hikes despite getting paid less than pilots. Nsibanyoni-Mugambi also blamed management for the chaos and attributed the state of the company to corruption.