Bank of Lisbon building where three firefighters died to be demolished on Sunday

The Bank of Lisbon building in downtown Johannesburg - where three firefighters died last year in the line of duty - is to be demolished on Sunday.

The announcement was made by the Gauteng government on Wednesday.

The 31-storey building was severely damaged in the fire.

The Gauteng government said an assessment conducted by structural engineers found that the fire caused severe damage to the slabs of the burnt floors and threatened to collapse what was left of it.

“A decision was taken that the building should be demolished. The department has contracted Jet Demolition as part of a competitive bidding process to provide the implosion service,” said infrastructure and property management department spokesperson Lerato Gambu.

The department said it had measures in place to ensure public safety.

Nearly 2,000 residents in 10 residential buildings were expected to be affected.