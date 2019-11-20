LISTEN | 'A waste of time': Malema, Ndlozi in court over alleged assault of cop

Asked if the police officer had provoked them deliberately, Malema said: “If you are stopped from burying your mother, how would you react.

“The NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] just decides to go the way they went because they are succumbing to the Boers' agenda, which is driven by AfriForum.”

He said the NPA should have taken note of the occasion and applied the principles of ubuntu, instead of instituting charges against them.

“We are here because we had a scuffle with a white man. If it was a black man, they would have said 'the two of you go for mediation and find each other'."

Malema denied that he and Ndlozi had assaulted the police officer.

“I've never done that. If I laid a hand on him, I would have panel-beaten him. I don't play when I lay a hand. I didn't do that. Mbuyiseni didn't do that. All we were fighting for was to enter the cemetery and go and bury our mother.

“We had all the right to be there and he was not going to stop us from burying Winnie Mandela.

“If we are going to prison for having fought to bury Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, so be it,” the EFF leader said.