South Africa

KZN girl, 13, arrested after gran found bludgeoned to death

20 November 2019 - 10:25 By Orrin Singh
The scene at Jan Roz Crescent in Fairbreeze, Tongaat, where a 63-year-old woman was found bludgeoned to death on Monday.
The scene at Jan Roz Crescent in Fairbreeze, Tongaat, where a 63-year-old woman was found bludgeoned to death on Monday.
Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested for the gruesome murder of her grandmother after the woman was found bludgeoned to death in her home in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the teen was arrested on Tuesday and was in custody. 

"She is being processed and will most likely appear in the Verulam magistrate's court on Thursday," said Mbele. 

On Monday police told TimesLIVE that the girl had said she saw her grandmother being bludgeoned by an unknown man. 

"The 13-year-old girl who was found at the scene was questioned and she alleged that while she was hanging up her clothes she heard her grandmother screaming for help," said Mbele.

"She went to investigate and saw an unknown man attacking her grandmother with a hammer."

Mbele said the girl told police she had tried to fight the man but he overpowered her, pushed her out and locked the door.

"She alleged that she left the premises to call for help and when she returned with neighbours, the man was nowhere to be found," she said.

MORE

KZN woman bludgeoned to death in front of teenage granddaughter

A 13-year-old girl described to police how she saw her grandmother being bludgeoned to death by an unknown man in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Police arrange groceries and clothes for KZN teen kicked out of home after fight with mom

KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday that a social media story about officers helping a boy who had been caught stealing - by assisting him with ...
News
1 week ago

Girl, 14, found murdered in granny's back yard in Cape Town

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found murdered in a backyard in Heinz Park, Cape Town, police said on Tuesday.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m South Africa
  2. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  3. New Eskom boss took pay cut to take the job: Gordhan South Africa
  4. Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Why are you so insolent, you piece of sh**?' KZN nurse suspended for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Two people found dead on Durban's Suncoast Beach
Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
X