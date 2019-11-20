South Africa

Matrics' heartwarming parting gift as they leave school

20 November 2019 - 06:00 By Philani Nombembe
Matriculants at Eersterivier Secondary School donate their uniforms to other pupils from poor families at the end of their finals exams every year.
Image: Supplied

They might not have much, but pupils at Eersterivier Secondary School have cultivated a proud culture of giving.

This year, for the fourth consecutive year, the Cape Town school’s more than 150 matriculants will donate their uniforms to less-fortunate pupils after writing their last exam on November 26.

As soon as they drop their pens, the pupils will leave uniform items on their desks.

Reinet Daniels, one of the teachers co-ordinating the initiative, said most pupils come from poverty-stricken families and their parents often cannot afford to provide them with proper school attire. The hand-me-down matriculants’ uniforms restore poor pupils’ dignity.

“About 70% of our children come from poor families,” said Daniels.

“Some pupils wear their primary school uniforms in grade 8. There are children whose parents cannot afford school uniforms. That is where we intervene.”

Daniels said the matriculants are proud to contribute towards the cause.

“We have 158 matriculants this year. We ask all of them to bring anything they can,” said Daniels. “They donate anything, from their pants and shirts to shoes and blazers and anything they can leave behind,” she said.

Daniels said the initiative was started by the deputy principal, Wilbur Oliver.

“This has been very successful since we started. It speaks to the school’s needs and the community we live in,” she said.

