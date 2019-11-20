WATCH | Old Mutual, a corpse and a claim: What you need to know

Banking and insurance group Old Mutual has come under fire for its alleged insensitive handling of a funeral claim.

Here is what you need to know:

Viral video

On Tuesday, a viral video shocked social media users. In it, mourners delivered a family member’s “body” to an Old Mutual branch after the company allegedly refused to pay out the funeral claim.

In it, the isiZulu-speaking mourners can be seen standing beside a blue body bag in Old Mutual’s offices.